BJP got over 27 pc votes in 2014 Maha polls, Sena over 19 pc

The BJP, which won 122 seats in the 2014 Assembly polls, had a vote share of 27.81 per cent, well ahead of the Congress' 17.95 per cent. All the four major parties in the state - BJP, Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena had fought separately for the 288 -member House at the time.

The 2014 Assembly polls saw 63.08 per cent voter turnout, with 5,26,91,758 of the total 8,35,28,310 voters coming out to exercise their franchise. While the BJP contested 260 seats and won 122, getting 1,47,09,276 votes, the Congress fought from 287 seats emerging victorious on 42, polling 94,96,095 votes.

The NCP contested 278 seats and won 41, and polled 91,22, 285 votes (17.24 per cent). Shiv Sena contested 282 and won 63, garnering more votes than the Congress and the NCP at 1,02,35,970 or 19.35 per cent.

MNS fought from 219 seats and was victorious on one, with the Raj Thackeray-led party getting 1,66,5033 (3.15 per cent) votes. The Election Commission on Sunday announced the schedule for the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly polls, with the state voting in a single phase on October 21, with counting on October 24..

