Man, woman shot dead in Bihar: Police

A woman, who is an RJD MLA's niece, and a young man were found dead in Bihar's Munger district with their skulls blown away by gunshots in what police described as a double murder. The bodies of Mohammed Asif and Twinkle Yadav, both aged 25, were recovered from the Sadar block premises in Mofussil police station area -- around 180 km east of Patna -- on Friday evening, district Superintendent of Police Gaurav Mangla said.

Yadav, who was living in Delhi for some time and preparing for medical entrance tests, had come home, the SP said. Her paternal uncle, Vijay Kumar Vijay, is the sitting Rashtriya Janata Dal legislator from Munger and had also represented the Lok Sabha constituency in the 1990s. Asif was a local resident whose father eked out a living in Saudi Arabia, according to Mangla, who had said earlier in the day that it initially appeared a case of "failed love affair".

Later, it emerged that Asif's friend, Danish, who was accompanied by some of his associates, allegedly tried to rape the woman, but face stiff resistance by the two, the officer said. "In a fit of rage, he (Danish) shot them dead and fled." Earlier, Danish, who was picked up for questioning, said he had provided Asif with a firearm. He claimed that Asif shot Yadav dead before pulling the trigger at himself, according to the SP.

Danish claimed that Asif reached the spot with Yadav on Friday night to receive a firearm. It was not clear yet for what purpose Asif had sought the weapon, the SP said. "We recovered the pistol used in the incident and the mobile phones of the deceased from Danish," Mangla said. "Based on inputs from forensic investigations, we grilled Danish intensively and he spilled the beans."

Efforts are on to nab the other associates of Danish, the officer added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)