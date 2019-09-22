PM Modi's visit great thing for Houston, say Indian Americans

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump jointly addressing the "Howdy Modi" event here in the energy capital of the world are "historic" and a direct endorsement of India's Kashmir policy by the United States, Indian Americans said on Saturday. Describing it as a historic moment for the Indian American community, Rakesh Mangal, former president of the Indian American Doctors' Association, Houston, said Trump attending the "Howdy Modi" event says how important India is to the entire world, especially to the US.

The US president joining Modi on stage in Houston "is a very clear indication of where the Trump Administration stands when it comes to Pakistan", Shalabh Kumar from the Republican Hindu Coalition said. Stating that Pakistan was planning to hold a protest against Modi in front of the NRG Stadium on the Kashmir issue, Kumar claimed that it had been quashed to a great extent.

"This is a big slap on Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan," he said, adding that the US is now fully behind India on Kashmir in the aftermath of the abrogation of articles 370 and 35A of the Indian constitution. Observing that "Howdy Modi" is one of the largest events of Indian Americans that he has seen in his lifetime, Krishna Bansal from Chicago said this is not only "going to be a game-changer" for the community and Indo-US ties, but also for the entire world.

Ritesh Gupta, who flew to Houston from New York, said he had attended the previous two public events of Modi in the US and is excited to be part of the historic "Howdy Modi". "We are here to welcome Prime Minister Modi for the work he is doing for the Sikh community. He is doing a great job as the prime minister. He has performed far better than any other prime minister of India in the last 70 years," Satpal Singh Khalsa, who has come to Houston from New Mexico, said.

Stating that Modi is taking India on the fast path of development that will make it a superpower, he said, "His reforms are a road to success." Singh is part of the Sikh delegation that will urge Modi to work with President Trump on mistaken identity.

Responding to a question, he said Sikhs and other religious minorities in India are safe. "I do not understand why a small minority of Sikhs in the US and Canada is demanding a separate Sikh homeland," Singh said, adding that the global Sikh community wants a strong Punjab.

