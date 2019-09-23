Government should have saved travel firm Thomas Cook - UK Labour Party

The British government should have stepped in with a temporary rescue package for collapsed travel firm Thomas Cook, the opposition Labour Party's finance spokesman John McDonnell said on Monday.

"I'm disappointed ... I just think the government should have been willing to just do more: intervene, stabilize the situation and then allow a longer-term plan to develop," McDonnell told the BBC.

