Qatar foreign ministry: Hamas response to truce proposal is 'positive,' talks to resume on Tuesday
Hamas sent on Monday to the mediators its response to the truce proposal which could be described as "positive," a spokesperson for Qatar's foreign ministry said early on Tuesday.
Qatar's delegation will head to Cairo on Tuesday to resume indirect negotiations between Israel and Hamas through the mediators, Majed Al-Ansari added in a statement.
