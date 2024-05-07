Left Menu

Golf-Aberg withdraws from Quail Hollow with knee issue

Swedish sensation Ludvig Aberg, who finished solo second in his Masters debut last month, withdrew on Monday from this week's PGA Tour event with a knee issue but expects to return in time for next week's PGA Championship. World number six Aberg was set to make his Quail Hollow debut in Charlotte, North Carolina where a field headlined by world number two Rory McIlroy are competing in the final tune-up ahead of the May 16-19 PGA Championship.

"Unfortunately, I'm dealing with a knee issue and after consulting with my doctors, we think it's best that I take some additional time to rest," Aberg said in a statement released by the PGA Tour. "I hope everyone has a great week and I look forward to teeing it up next week." Aberg's runner-up finish at Augusta National, where he made his major championship debut, was the best by a Swede at the Masters.

In his most recent start, at the RBC Heritage on Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, Aberg earned his fifth top-10 finish of the year.

