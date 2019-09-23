PM virtually campaigned for US President Trump at Houston: Left

Left parties on Monday hit out Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying his "virtually campaigning" for President Donald Trump at the 'Howdy, Modi' event in Houston was "strange" and "unprecedented". Modi on Sunday gave tacit support for Trump's 2020 re-election bid at the 'Howdy, Modi' event here, saying 'Abki Baar, Trump Sarkar", as the US president joined him at the mega gathering of over 50,000 Indian-Americans.

"This is a strange thing that has happened. In India we never allow any foreigner to campaign in our domestic elections, and our PM going there and virtually campaigning for President Trump for his re-election and raising the same slogan used in India -- as "Abki baar Trump ki Sarkar'. This is something that's unprecedented," CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury told reporters. He said as the head of the executive and the government in India "this is something that we would not have permitted anyone to do in our country."

It is believed that Modi's pitch will greatly help the Republican Trump in winning votes of nearly four million Indian-Americans who have traditionally voted for the Democrat Party. Trump,73, has already announced that he will seek a second term at the White House in the general elections in 2020.

"An Indian PM campaigning for the US President? Our PM has become the election campaigner for Trump, that is the outcome of 'Howdy,Modi'," snickered CPI general secretary D Raja. CPI(M) leader Md Salim said while the US is allowing one per cent of its population of NRI Indians to gather and meet their leader, Modi was denying such rights to the people of Kashmir.

"While US gov gives liberty to 1% of its population to meet & greet their leader, Modi has not only locked down Kashmiris but also their leaders. I'm waiting for these KPs to denounce their US citizenship & move back to Kashmir to realise what it feels to live in "normalcy" (sic)" he tweeted tagging a photo of the PM meeting a delegation of Kashmiri Pandits (KPs) in the US. Salim also tagged a photo of protestors outside the event's venue.

"The people are using the hashtag #AdiosModi to ask Modi to go back and serve up answers on what was happening in Kashmir which was still under lockdown. The crowd is a diverse gathering of Hindus, Sikhs, Muslims and Christians," he tweeted.

