ECI asks Meghalaya official to verify MCC violation by state

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday asked an official in Meghalaya to find out whether state Health Minister A L Hek violated the model code of conduct (MCC) by inaugurating a wellness centre in the poll-bound East Khasi Hills district. The commission had announced that the by-election in the Shella assembly constituency in the district would be held on October 21.

A notice has been sent to the district medical and health officer after the minister on Monday inaugurated the newly-upgraded Pynthorbah Health and Wellness Centre in his constituency, under East Khasi Hills district, for which the model code of conduct is in place, the official said. Following the inauguration of the centre, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) F R Kharkongor said he has instructed the returning officer Matsiewdor War Nongbri to take necessary action in case of violation of MCC.

We have issued a notice to the DMHO. He has replied and we have forwarded the same to the chief electoral officer, Nongbri told PTI. The office of Chief Electoral Officer said the report of DMHO will be "examined" and accordingly, action will be taken.

According to a government statement, the Pynthorbah Urban Public Health Centre is the first such facility in the district that has been upgraded to Health and Wellness Centre. The by-election to the seat was necessitated following the demise of Assembly Speaker Donkupar Roy in July.

The counting of votes will be held on October 24..

