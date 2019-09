Iran's message to the world is "peace and stability," said Iranian President Hassan Rouhani upon his arrival in the United States, where he will attend the U.N. General Assembly, the state news agency IRNA reported on Monday.

"Our message to the world at the U.N. meeting is peace, stability and also we want to tell the world that the situation in the Persian Gulf is very sensitive," said Rouhani.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)