Development journalism must ensure coverage of development

Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi said on Tuesday that development journalism must ensure sustained coverage of development-related activities and events which lead to an improvement in the quality of life. Development centric reporting will lead to awareness among people regarding initiatives being carried out in the state as well as the country which in turn will ensure participation of the people in the development process, Mukhi said at the launch of the new television network NE News Channel.

"The channel will disseminate news and views to the people of the North East and as such it must dedicate itself to the service of the region", the governor said. The contents of the channel must represent the aims and aspirations of the people of the region and adequately highlight its developments at the national level, he said.

The governor said the creative team of the channel must remain committed to objective reporting. He hoped that the channel will build a sense of regional identity and provide a creative outlet for the people of the region.

The channel will broadcast news and long format features in almost 10 languages - English, Hindi, Assamese, Khasi, Mizo, Nagamese, Manipuri, Bengali, Nepali, Bodo among others..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)