Trump calls on nations to reject globalism, embrace nationalism

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday called on nations around the globe to embrace nationalism and reject globalism, saying wise leaders put their own people and countries first.

"The free world must embrace its national foundations. It must not attempt to erase them or replace them," he told the United Nations, General Assembly. "The future does not belong to globalists, the future belongs to patriots."

Also Read: US President Donald Trump arrives at the NRG stadium for 'Howdy, Modi' event.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)