Chirag likely to take over as LJP chief in November

Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan is set to pass the baton of the Lok Janshakti Party to his son Chirag Paswan, who was named as the party's acting chief of its Bihar unit on Tuesday. Signalling a generational shift in the party, sources said Chirag Paswan, 35, a second-term Lok Sabha MP from Jamui constituency in Bihar, is likely to take over as the party's national president in November during its national executive meeting.

The LJP is planning to hold a rally in the state on November 28, its foundation day, after Chirag Paswan takes over from his father, who has been a strong pole of regional politics in the state since late 80s. Asked about the possibility, Ram Vilas Paswan told reporters that the party would take a call on its leadership during its national executive meeting.

"It is imperative that the new generation will come forward to run the party," the LJP president said. As acting chief of the party's Bihar unit, Chirag Paswan will replace Ram Vilas Paswan's brother, Pashupati Kumar Paras.

Paras has been appointed as the president of the Dalit Sena, a wing of the Bihar-based party, following the death of incumbent Ram Chandra Paswan, another brother of Ram Vilas Paswan. The party, which draws its support mainly from Dalits in Bihar, is a BJP ally and currently has five members in the Lok Sabha.

Though the ruling NDA has not announced its candidate yet from Samastipur, which was represented by Ram Chandra Paswan, it is likely that his son Prince Raj will contest the bypoll, scheduled to be held on October 21. PTI KR HMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)