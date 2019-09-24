EC warns Meghalaya minister not to violate Model Code

The Election Commission on Tuesday issued a warning to Meghalaya Health Minister A L Hek and the Health department not to violate the model code of conduct (MCC) which is in force in East Khasi Hills district, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) F R Kharkongor said. The Model Code of Conduct is in force in East Khasi Hills district after the Election Commission on September 21 announced that the byelection to the Shella Assembly constituency in the district will be held on October 21.

"We have issued instructions to the returning officer of the Shella Assembly constituency to hold meetings with political parties and government departments to remind them to strictly follow the MCC during the byelection, the CEO said. Health Minister A L Hek drew flak of the Election Commission when he inaugurated on Monday the newly-upgraded Pynthorbah Health and Wellness Centre in his own assembly constituency in East Khasi Hills district.

"After receiving replies from the district medical and health officer following the ministers programme on Monday, we have issued warning to the health department and a copy was also served to the minister concerned to strictly follow MCC protocols during elections," Kharkongor told PTI. He said the DMHO in his reply informed that the programme is a statewide programme and the department was under the "impression that the MCC is in force only in Shella Assembly constituency of the district." The October 21 by-election in Shella assembly constituency was necessitated following the demise of sitting UDP MLA Donkupar Roy..

