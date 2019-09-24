BJP MP Narayanaswamy denied entry to temple over caste welcomed with garlands

A week after he was denied entry into a village temple in Tumakuru because he is a Dalit, BJP MP Narayanaswamy on Monday was welcomed by villagers with garlands. Narayanaswamy was also felicitated at a programme here which was also attended by priests and community leaders.

On September 16, the BJP MP was denied entry since he is a Dalit, according to eyewitnesses. "We have traditions. There is a history of incidents. So people said he should not be allowed," a local resident Nagaraj had said.

Narayanaswamy, who represents Chitradurga Lok Sabha constituency, had gone to see the problems of the village for development works. He went there with a plan for road construction work and to set up a clean drinking water plant. (ANI)

