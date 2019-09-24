Kolkata, Sep 24 (PTI) Following are PTI's top stories

Following are PTI's top stories from the eastern region at 9 pm. CAL 8 BH-GIRIRAJ-JD(U) JD(U), Cong target Giriraj for shedding 'crocodile tears' over constituency neglect Patna: Union Minister Giriraj Singh's allegation that the Nitish Kumar government was discriminating against his constituency evoked a flurry of angry responses from the JD(U) and Congress on Tuesday, with a Bihar minister asking the BJP leader to stop shedding "crocodile tears".

CAL 10 WB-NRC PANIC Panic over NRC grips Kolkata, several parts of Bengal Kolkata: Hundreds of people lined up at government and municipal offices here and across West Bengal Tuesday to collect their birth certificates and necessary documents to be in readiness should NRC be implemented in the state despite assurances by the TMC government that it would not be allowed. CAL 11 WB-JU MEME SUPRIYO JU fracas : Supiryo condemns meme on veteran elocutionist Kolkata: Union minister Babul Supriyo on Tuesday 'condemned' a current meme in the social media against eminent Bengali elocutionist Urmimala Bose.

CAL 14 BH-NITISH-BLACK FLAG Black flag shown to CM, ink thrown on his cavalcade Muzaffarpur: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was shown black flag and ink was thrown on his cavalcade by a handful of people belonging to a little known political outfit in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district on Tuesday. CAL 15 TR-CONG-2NDLD RESIGN Tripura Cong chief resigns, claims 'High Command' wanted him to accomodate corrupt people Agartala: Accusing the Congress 'High Command' of pressuring him to accomodate "corrupt people", the party's Tripura unit president Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarman has resigned from his post.

CAL 18 WB-NRC SHAH TMC TMC asks BJP to clarify exclusion of Hindus from final NRC in Assam Kolkata: TMC has asked BJP to clarify the exclusion of a large number of Hindus in the final NRC list in Assam ahead of the saffron party national president Amit Shah's scheduled visit the city to address a seminar on the citizen register and Citizenship (Amendment) Bill. CAL 19 WB-NRC-MAMATA Updating ration cards part of Census, not NRC: Mamata Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said the National Register of Citizens will not be implemented in the state and assured the people that the current drive to update ration cards is a part of the upcoming Census and has no link with the NRC..

