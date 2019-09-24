Ex-AAP leader welcomes ED case against Ajit Pawar in Maha bank

Ex-AAP leader and social activist Anjali Damania on Tuesday expressed satisfaction on the registration of an FIR against NCP leader Ajit Pawar in the MSCB scam, claiming it was "massive destruction of the sugar cooperative movement of farmers". The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday booked NCP chief Sharad Pawar, his nephew and former deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and others in a criminal case of money laundering linked to the alleged Rs 25000-crore scam in Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank (MSCB), officials said on Tuesday.

"I am glad finally an enforcement case investigation report has been filed by ED. The MSC Bank scam is not only large scale corruption but massive destruction of the entire cooperative sugar movement of farmers," she said in a statement. She claimed that sugar cooperatives, which were making minor losses, were forcibly taken over by MSCB under SARFAESI Act (The Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Securities Interest Act, 2002) and given away to politicians.

"There were 77 directors on the MSCB Board, of which 57 were from NCP, nine from Congress, one from BJP and two from Shivsena. The PIL filed against 54 respondents has given details of a NABARD report which shows gross illegalities committed by the Board of Directors and Loan Committee headed by Ajit Pawar," Damania claimed. "I hope this is not just a political move against the backdrop of Maharashtra Assembly elections, especially because Sharad Pawar recently made a statement taunting (Union Home Minister) Amit Shah that he may have committed some wrongdoings but he had never been to jail," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)