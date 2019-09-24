International Development News
Updated: 24-09-2019 23:53 IST
Venezuela defends Cuba ties after Trump calls Maduro 'Cuban puppet'

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza on Tuesday said his country would continue working with Cuba, after U.S. President Donald Trump called Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro a "Cuban puppet" in his United Nations speech.

Arreaza called Trump a "puppet of imperialism and capitalism" and said other countries in the region that recognize Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido were puppets of the United States.

