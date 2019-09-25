REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday denounced Iran’s “bloodlust” and called on other nations to join the United States to apply pressure on Iran after attacks on Saudi oil facilities, but said there is a path to peace.

CHINA-USA China says has no intent to play 'Game of Thrones' but warns on sovereignty

NEW YORK (Reuters) - China’s top diplomat hit back at U.S. criticism of its trade and development model on Tuesday, saying Beijing had no intention to “play the Game of Thrones on the world stage” but warned Washington to respect its sovereignty, including in Hong Kong. U.S.

USA-TRUMP-WHISLTEBLOWER House begins Trump impeachment inquiry over call to Ukraine leader

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday launched a formal impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, accusing him of seeking foreign help to smear Democratic rival Joe Biden ahead of next year’s election. HEALTH-VAPING-MASSACHUSETTS

Massachusetts imposes four-month ban on vaping product sales as mystery illness spreads BOSTON (Reuters) - Massachusetts on Tuesday imposed a four-month ban on sales of all vaping products, amid what officials called a national public health emergency that so far has been linked to nine deaths.

BUSINESS WEWORK-NEUMANN

WeWork's Neumann surrenders control, CEO role following investor revolt (Reuters) - WeWork co-founder Adam Neumann agreed on Tuesday to resign as CEO and give up majority voting control, after SoftBank Group Corp (9984.T) and other shareholders turned on him over a plunge in the U.S. office-sharing start-up’s estimated valuation.

THOMAS-COOK-GRP-PASSENGERS As Thomas Cook customers return home, blame game begins

LONDON/NEW YORK (Reuters) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson and unions questioned the part played by Thomas Cook’s richly rewarded bosses in the company’s demise on Tuesday, and asked why the state had to foot the bill for bringing tens of thousands of tourists home. ENTERTAINMENT

FILM-JOKER 'Joker' raises concern for U.S. movie theater massacre families

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Families involved in a 2012 movie theater mass shooting in Colorado have asked the studio behind “Joker” to help lobby for gun reform, expressing concern about the film’s portrait of a mental breakdown that leads to violence. CANADA-SHARKTANK-OLEARY

Shark Tank star's wife charged in Canada fatal boat crash TORONTO (Reuters) - The wife of Shark Tank star Kevin O’Leary has been charged with careless operation of a vehicle, after she was involved in a boat crash that resulted in two deaths, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said on Tuesday.

SPORTS FOOTBALL-NFL-PHI-GB-PREVIEW

Oh-so-close Eagles look for turnaround in Green Bay The Philadelphia Eagles will limp into Green Bay for the Thursday night game against the undefeated Packers.

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-ENG-USA-PREVIEW Rugby: England under pressure, Eagles will fly free: U.S. coach Gold

KOBE, Japan (Reuters) - Even the most optimistic U.S. rugby fan would struggle to sound upbeat about their chances of beating England at the World Cup on Thursday but Eagles coach Gary Gold says that being severe underdogs will allow his team to perform without pressure. UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS SWISS-POLITICS/ (PIX) (TV)

Swiss Attorney General Michael Lauber faces re-election vote in parliament Swiss Attorney General Michael Lauber faces a re-election vote after a Swiss parliamentary panel recommended not giving him another term.

25 Sep 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT HONGKONG-PROTESTS/COURT (PIX) (TV)

Forty-four protesters charged with rioting to appear in court in Hong Kong Forty-four protesters who have been charged with rioting over their actions during a major protest on July 28 are to stand trial at the Eastern Magistrates' Court.

25 Sep 02:30 ET / 06:30 GMT CLIMATE-CHANGE/OCEAN (PIX) (TV)

IPCC launches Special Report on Ocean and Cryosphere The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) releases its Special "Report on the Ocean and Cryosphere in a Changing Climate Context", assessing the physical processes and impacts of climate change on ocean, coastal, polar and mountain ecosystems.

25 Sep 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT USA-TRUMP/WHISTLEBLOWER-2020 (PIX)

ANALYSIS-Be careful what you wish for: Impeachment inquiry poses risks for 2020 Democrats The crowded field of Democratic presidential candidates were nearly unanimous in praising House Democrats' decision to begin an impeachment inquiry into Republican President Donald Trump over accusations that he sought foreign help to smear a political rival. Now comes the hard part.

25 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT AUSTRIA-ELECTION/KURZ (PIX) (TV)

Profile of Austrian conservative Kurz, on the brink of a return to power Austrian conservative Sebastian Kurz stole the far right's lunch two years ago with a hard-line immigration policy, then formed a coalition with them only to ditch them after a video sting scandal. And he is set to lead the country again at just 33.

25 Sep 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT IRAN-NUCLEAR/USA (PIX) (TV)

Pompeo speaks to group that advocates tough policy on Iran With policy toward Iran tested by the attacks on Saudi oil facilities, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks at United Against Nuclear Iran conference, a group that favors tough pressure on Iran to force it to give up its nuclear ambitions.

25 Sep 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT IRAN-NUCLEAR/UN (TV)

Remaining parties to the Iran nuclear deal to meet Remaining parties to the Iran nuclear deal to meet, followed by a briefing with Federica Mogherini and possibly others after Washington and European partners blamed Iran for the attacks on Saudi oil facilities and British PM Boris Johnson said it was time to move on to a new deal.

25 Sep 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT BRAZIL-POLITICS/ (PIX)

Brazil Senate committee confirmation of new prosecutor general The Brazilian Senate's constitutional and judiciary affairs committee is expected to confirm President Bolsonaro's pick for top prosecutor PGR, Augusto Aras.

25 Sep 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT USA-TRUMP/VANCE

Court hearing over Trump's lawsuit to block Manhattan DA's tax return probe Oral argument is scheduled on President Donald Trump's motion to block a subpoena issued by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance seeking Trump's tax returns from his longtime accounting firm, Mazars.

25 Sep 09:30 ET / 13:30 GMT VENEZUELA-POLITICS/UN-EUROPE

European, Latin American countries meet on sidelines of U.N. to discuss Venezuela crisis Representatives of two international coalitions concerned about the crisis in Venezuela -- the Lima Group of Latin American countries and the International Contact Group of mostly European countries -- meets on the sidelines of the United Nations, as Venezuela's opposition seeks to pressure countries to implement more sanctions and take more action to force Maduro out of office.

25 Sep 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT CHINA-ANNIVERSARY/RED (PIX)

WIDER IMAGE-Busts of leaders a hit in China's porcelain capital ahead of key anniversary Chinese ceramic artist Feng Chengren is flanked by the country's top leaders in his workshop in eastern China. Their smooth faces, lightly tanned by the soil of nearby riverbanks, smile benignly at lines of customers.

26 Sep 19:00 ET / 23:00 GMT BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

LITHUANIA-GDP/FORECAST Lithuanian central bank announces GDP forecasts

Lithuanian central bank announces updated GDP forecasts. 25 Sep 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

HOGS-USDA/ USDA Hogs and Pigs report to show larger U.S. swine herd -survey

The U.S. hog herd likely expanded in the June-August quarter, a Reuters survey of analysts showed ahead of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's quarterly Hogs and Pigs report due at 2 p.m. CDT (1900 GMT) on Friday. 25 Sep 05:30 ET / 09:30 GMT

IRAN-USA/ECONOMY-SANCTIONS (PIX) Sanctions-hit Iran props up economy with bartering, secret deals

Washington's policy of applying "maximum pressure" on Iran with wide-ranging sanctions has shredded the country's oil revenues, sent its economy into recession and devalued its national currency. 25 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

KENYA-BANKING/LAWMAKING Kenyan lawmakers discuss keeping commercial interest rate caps

Last week, a Kenyan parliamentary committee blocked the finance ministry's move to scrap a cap on commercial lending rates imposed by lawmakers in 2016. Lawmakers are due to vote on this, along other measure as part of the 2019/20 (July-June) fiscal budget. 25 Sep 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

USA-FED/EVANS Chicago Fed's Evans speaks on policy in Lake Forest, Ill.

Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans, who has been supportive of interest-rate cuts to boost inflation, speaks at a Lake Forest-Lake Bluff Rotary Club breakfast about the economy and policy. 25 Sep 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

USA-FED/GEORGE Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank President George testifies before Senate Banking Committee

Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City President Esther George testifies before a Senate Banking Committee hearing on "Facilitating Faster Payments in the U.S.," in Washington. 25 Sep 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

USA-FED/BRAINARD (PIX) Federal Reserve Board Governor Brainard testifies before House Financial Services Committee

Federal Reserve Board Governor Lael Brainard testifies on "Financial Stability" before the House Financial Services Committee, in Washington. 25 Sep 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

AMAZON-LOGISTICS/ (PIX) Amazon starts hiring own drivers in German last-mile delivery push

Amazon has begun hiring its own drivers in Germany and plans to open 11 more distribution centres to expand its delivery business in its second biggest market, the firm's German logistics chief said in an interview. 25 Sep 12:30 ET / 16:30 GMT

AIRBUS-CEO/ Airbus Chief Executive Guillaume Faury speaks in Montreal

Airbus Chief Executive Guillaume Faury to hold informal briefing in Montreal as global regulators gather at the UN aviation agency's triennial assembly. 25 Sep 13:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

BRITAIN-ECONOMY/AUTOS UK car production figures published

Britain's car industry released car production data. Output has been hit by consumers shunning diesel, Brexit and emission rule changes, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders has said. 26 Sep 19:00 ET / 23:00 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT SWEDEN-AWARD/RIGHT LIVELIHOOD (TV)

Winners of 2019 Right Livelihood Award are announced This year's winners of Sweden's Right Livelihood Award, often referred to as the 'Alternative Nobel Prize', are announced.

25 Sep 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT MUSIC-JEFF CHANG/ (TV)

Veteran mandopop star sets sights on new challenges Taiwanese singer Jeff Chang talks about his 30-year career, writing new music with Tim Rice and a Swedish team and bringing his show to London's Royal Albert Hall.

25 Sep 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT FASHION-PARIS/PATOU (PIX) (TV)

LVMH resurrects French fashion label Patou at Paris Fashion Week The first looks by the revamped Patou label, a storied French couture house which powerhouse LVMH is relaunching, go on show at a presentation in Paris.

25 Sep 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

