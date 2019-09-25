Nine Cong leaders in Tripura quit in solidarity with Debbarman

In a major jolt to the Tripura Congress, nine leaders of the party, including its vice- president, put in their papers on Wednesday, a day after Pradyot Kishore Debbarman announced his resignation from the post of its state unit chief. Addressing a press meet here, at the residence of Debbarman, TPCC General Secretary Sridam Debbarma, who is among the nine leaders, said the "royal scion has fallen victim to a conspiracy".

"Maharaja Pradyot was forced to resign from the party as he sought the implementation of NRC exercise and refused to compromise with a section of corrupt leaders," he claimed. Among others present at the meet were Dinesh Debbarma, who is also a general secretary of the party, and state unit vice-president Sachindra Debbarma.

"Now that we have resigned, many more in the districts and the sub-divisions will follow suit to protest against the conspiracy to drive out the 'maharaja'. We may form an independent party to protect the interests of people," Sridam Debbarma said. Extending support to Debbarman, he said the Congress could secure only 1.5% votes in the Assembly elections last year, but after the "maharaja" took over as the TPCC president in February, organisational strength increased and the party managed to bag 30% votes in the Lok Sabha polls.

Training guns on AICC General Secretary Luizinho Felerio, who is also in-charge of the northeast states, the TPCC general secretary alleged that he was a corrupt leader and the party would not be able to win power in the region in the next fifty years, if he continues to be at the helm. Despite repeated attempts, Debbarman, the grandson of erstwhile Tripura king Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya, could not be contacted for his comment.

Taking to Facebook, however, he said, "There are certain people who are attacking me personally on FB and on media. ButIi dont care because I have taken a stand to speak for our people and state before speaking for any political interests or party..." On Monday, the 41-year-old leader had said the party high command asked him to compromise with a section of state leaders, but he was unable to do so. "They also asked me to withdraw the litigation that I have filed for the introduction of NRC (National Register of Citizens) in Tripura, but I did not agree to it," Debbarman had said..

