MP govt clears proposal for indirect Mayoral polls, BJP fumes

The Congress government in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday approved a proposal to hold Mayoral polls in an indirect manner, a move that has invited ire of opposition BJP. The official schedule of the civic polls is yet to be announced.

Under indirect elections, instead of general public, corporators of a municipal corporation will elect mayor. "The proposal to hold indirect Mayoral elections was cleared at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Kamal Nath," state Law and Legal Affairs Minister PC Sharma told reporters after attending the meet.

Reacting to the development, former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the Congress was afraid of electing mayors through direct elections out of fear of defeat. "The Congress lost Lok Sabha polls in 28 out of 29 seats in MP. By weakening democracy, they want their people to get mayoral posts by hook or by crook," he alleged.

Meanwhile, state BJP spokesman Lokendra Parashar said the then Congress government under Digvijaya Singh abolished indirect mayoral polls in the year 2000 for "strengthening democracy", and opted for direct elections. "Now when Digvijaya's son Jaivardhan Singh is Urban Administration Minister, the Kamal Nath dispensation is reversing the old decision," he said..

