Make people aware about advantages of revocation of J&K's special status: Nadda to BJP workers

BJP working president J P Nadda on Wednesday asked party workers in Delhi to make people aware about the advantages of the Modi government's decision to abrogate special provisions for Jammu and Kashmir. The government on August 5 abrogated Article 370 provisions that gave special status to the state and bifurcated it into Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, which will come into being on October 31.

The BJP's city unit, which is bracing for assembly polls in Delhi, scheduled to be held early next year, had organised a 'Jan Jagran Sabha', where Nadda spoke about the history of Article 370 and Article 35A of the Constitution. Calling Article 370 "anti-Dalit, anti-women and anti- national", he said it was necessary to abolish it and credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for "correcting the historical blunder".

"See Amit ji's strategy. In Rajya Sabha, we did not have a majority but still we got the support of 125 members on the issue. I thank all the parties who supported us. "When it happened, Pakistan raised a hue and cry over it but the entire world stood with (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi ji. Within a day, we got support from 10 countries and 100 diplomats also said it is India's internal matter," he said.

Nadda said even at the UN Security Council meeting, there was no discussion over the issue. "We should consider ourselves lucky that we witnessed this historic step. The abrogation of Article 370 provisions for Jammu and Kashmir is a historic step. India has become so powerful at the world stage under our leadership.

"Now it is our responsibility to bring Kashmir into the mainstream, ensure its progress and ward off the evil eye that was cast on it," he said. Urging BJP workers to educate people about the advantages of the step, he said, "We should know what is articles 370 and 35A, what were the disadvantages and how they are no longer in place for Jammu and Kashmir. People should be educated about the advantages of this move."

"The BJP has to see its best as yet. We have a strong leadership and a strong leader, and we have to take this message forward," he said while addressing workers. A video which showcased how the party had always opposed the special provisions for J&K was also showed at the event.

The video showed how Shyama Prasad Mookerjee and subsequent leaders of the party, including late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, were not in favour of Article 370. "The video will be circulated through social media platforms. We want to tell people how a mistake made earlier has been rectified by the Centre. Similar events and group discussions will be organised at block level to tell people about the significance of the step," said a Delhi BJP functionary.

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari used the occasion to target the Delhi government over the delay in giving prosecution sanction in the JNU sedition case. "In Delhi we see an atmosphere where people in power support the slogan 'Bharat tere tukde honge'. They do not allow the case to proceed against those who raise such slogans," he said.

