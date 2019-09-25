International Development News
Development News Edition
Either topple me or let me deliver Brexit - UK PM Johnson tells parliament

Reuters London
Updated: 25-09-2019 23:22 IST
Image Credit: ANI

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson goaded the opposition Labour Party on Wednesday, telling its leader to either try to topple him or, if not, to stand aside and allow his government to deliver Brexit.

"This parliament must either stand aside and let this government get Brexit done, or bring a vote of no confidence and finally face the day of reckoning with the voters," Johnson said in a speech that at times was all but drowned out by shouts from other lawmakers.

COUNTRY : United Kingdom
