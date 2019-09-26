Brazil's Senate approves nomination of Augusto Aras as chief prosecutor

Brazil's Senate approved on Wednesday the nomination of Augusto Aras as the country's top public prosecutor. Sixty eight senators voted for his nomination and 10 against.

President Jair Bolsonaro previously said he picked Aras to be prosecutor general because he shares the view that environmental concerns should not get in the way of agricultural development.

