RS bypolls on Oct 16 for seats falling vacant on deaths of Jaitley, Jethmalani

PTI New Delhi
Updated: 26-09-2019 15:38 IST
Bypolls to the two Rajya Sabha seats which fell vacant following deaths of former Union ministers Arun Jaitley and Ram Jethmalani will be held on October 16, the Election Commission announced on Thursday. The notification for the byelection will be issued on September 27 (Friday), with the nominations set to begin from the same day.

While Jaitley (BJP) represented Uttar Pradesh, Jethmalani (RJD) represented Bihar in the Upper House. The Rajya Sabha term of Jaitley, who passed away on August 24, was to end on April 2, 2024.

Jathmalani's term was to end on July 7, 2022. He died on September 9. The counting of votes will be taken up on October 16 at 5 pm.

COUNTRY : India
