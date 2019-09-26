Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called on Thursday for his pre-trial hearing on corruption allegations to be broadcast live, saying that "the time has come for the public to hear everything, including my side".

He made the statement in a video posted on social media and directed the call to Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit, who he said would begin the hearing next week. Netanyahu faces possible charges in three cases. He has denied any wrongdoing.

