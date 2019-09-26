Rajiva Sinha to be the new chief secretary of WB

Rajiva Sinha will be the new chief secretary of West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted on Thursday. The present incumbent Malay Kumar De will retire on Monday, she said.

Sinha is currently the additional chief secretary to the health and family welfare department. De, a 1985 batch IAS officer, was appointed the chief secretary in 2017 after the retirement of Basudeb Banerjee.

