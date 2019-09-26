Dalit man stages sit-in protest with four kids at DM's office

A Dalit community man on Thursday staged a sit-in along with his four children at the Siddharth Nagar district magistrate's office, protesting against the alleged ouster of his children from the school for his inability to pay fees. Children's father Shiv Kumar told reporters that the Saraswati Shishu Vidya Mandir at Shohratgarh area in Siddharth Nagar ousted his children, Viraj (4), Yuvraj (8), Jyoti (10) and Chanchal (14) on August 30 for not paying the school fees.

He said the school principal even made casteist remarks against him when he met him to explain his inability to pay the fees. "I also went to the police but my they did not register my complaint," he said, adding he also wrote to the district magistrate and Basic Education Minister Satish Dwivedi apprising them of the cancellation of his children's admission from the school.

"If my children do not get justice, I will sit on fast unto death," he said Asked about the incident, Basic Education Minister Satish Dwivedi told reporters that he would speak to the district magistrate on the issue and take requisite action, if the school administration is found guilty.

PTI CORR ABN RAX RAX

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)