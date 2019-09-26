Home Ministry to extend helpline number 112 nationwide-Reddy

The emergency helpline number-112 which was launched in the national capital will be extended to other parts of the country over a period of time, Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said on Thursday. It was launched in Delhi on an experimental basis, Reddy told reporters at the State BJP headquarters here.

"We are planing to bring a nation-wide number. That is 112. It was introduced in Delhi yesterday. This 112 number will be introduced nationwide, whether it is for police, ambulance, fire or for distressed women...required technology is also in place...," he said. Reddy had on Wednesday launched the single emergency helpline number 112 for immediate assistance in Delhi.

He said the present helpline numbers such as 100, 101 and 102 also will slowly be withdrawn once 112 is popularised. Replying to a query, he said crime rate in Delhi was down by 25 per cent when compared to previous days and the centre is in the process of strengthening and modernising police force across the country including paramilitary forces such as the CRPF.

He said the Home ministry has set up a team of retired DGPs of various states to advise the Government on how to strengthen the force. On Rohingyas, Reddy said the Telangana government had given a report that over 6,000 Myanmarese immigrants were living in Hyderabad, the second largest populated place of the displaced community after Jammu and Kashmir.

"They are living here for the past ten years..who brought them to Hyderabad. Why they were brought here. Who are giving them shelter. All these questions need to be deliberated..." The Home ministry is in the process of getting reports from various States on the number of Rohingyas living in the country, he added. Asked about the remarks made by AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi against US President Donald Trump for describing Prime Minister Narendra Modi as 'Father of India', the union minister said the Hyderabad MP "is to small to comment on international issues." Owaisi had hit out at Trump for hailing Modi as Father of India, alleging that the US president lacked knowledge about the country's great past and Mahatma Gandhi, the Father of the nation..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)