Rouhani says Iran will 'of course' talk to US if sanctions are lifted

PTI New York
Updated: 26-09-2019 23:06 IST
Image Credit: Wikimedia

President Hassan Rouhani said Thursday Iran would "of course" hold talks with the United States if President Donald Trump lifted sanctions and ended his policy of maximum pressure on Tehran.

"If we reach a time when these preconditions are taken off the table, of course the possibility exists to talk with America," Rouhani told reporters in New York, a day after addressing the UN General Assembly.

COUNTRY : United States
