Will call you when required, no need to come on Friday: ED responds to Sharad Pawar

The ED has sent an email communication informing NCP chief Sharad Pawar that he is not required to depose in a money laundering case probe on Friday and he will be called when required, official sources said. They said the agency received a communication from Pawar on Thursday that he will visit their office in Ballard Estate in Mumbai to "submit information" and share details related to the alleged Rs 25,000-crore scam in a Maharashtra cooperative bank in which he has been booked by the Enforcement Directorate.

Sources said the agency replied to him stating that while his cooperation is appreciated, he is not required to come on Friday, September 27 and that he will be called as and when required. The agency, they said, while replying to Pawar followed procedure as stipulated while conducting probe under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Pawar on Friday said he has dropped the plan to visit the ED office. The former chief minister had said earlier said that he will, on his own, visit the ED office at 2 pm on September 27 to submit "whatever information" has been sought in connection.

The ED officials, however, had said that deciding to question any person or accused in a case is the prerogative of the "investigating officer" and such a decision is taken when there are reasons to do so. The ED, as part of its complaint filed under the PMLA, is probing allegations that the former top executives, chairmen, MDs, directors, CEOs and managerial staff of Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank (MSCB) and office-bearers of cooperative sugar factories (CSF) were given loans in an illegitimate manner.

The agency had filed a money laundering case against Pawar, his nephew and former Deputy chief minister of the state Ajit Pawar and about 70 others on September 23 to probe alleged irregularities in grant of loans and other processes.

