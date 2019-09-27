S K Lohani new Chief Electoral Officer of Odisha

The Election Commission of Indian (ECI) has approved the appointment of Sushil Kumar Lohani as the next Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Odisha, an official said on Friday. Lohani, a 1995-batch IAS officer, will replace Surendra Kumar, who has been serving as the CEO, Odisha since February, 2018.

In a letter to Odisha Chief Secretary, ECI secretary said: "It may be ensured that Shri Sushil Kumar Lohani takes over the charge of Chief Electoral Officer, Odisha immediately. A compliance to the above effect may be sent within a week." Lohani's name was approved by the ECI from the list of three IAS officers whose names were recommended by the state government for the post of CEO. Lohani is currently serving as Commissioner-cum- Secretary, Excise Department of the state government.

Byelection to the Bijepur Assembly segment in Bargarh district will be held on October 21..

