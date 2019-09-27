Rising population like 2nd stage cancer, can become incurable if not controlled: Giriraj Singh

Union minister Giriraj Singh on Friday likened India's burgeoning population to "second stage cancer" and called for a stringent legislation to control it, saying that if not controlled then it will go into the fourth stage and become incurable. Speaking at a seminar on population control here, Singh, a hardline Hindutva leader of the BJP, said it is necessary to enact a stringent law and those who breach it should face punishments like revocation of their voting rights and economic curbs irrespective of their religions.

He said those opposed to measures for controlling population bring religion into the debate. Singh cited reports to claim that the fertility rate among women from the minority community is much higher than those from the majority.

Isn't this true that social harmony has worsened wherever the population of the majority community has declined, he asked. "Rising population has become like a second stage cancer. It not controlled, this ailment will go into the fourth stage and become incurable," Singh said.

Like China, India should bring a stringent law, he said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Independence Day speech had advocated measures to control population while expressing concern over its "explosive growth". Keeping one's family is also an act of patriotism, he had added.

Singh said a people's movement is needed to push for a legislation on population control, adding that he will undertake such a yatra, which will be held from Meerut to Delhi, during October 11-13. PTI KND KR KR KJ KJ

