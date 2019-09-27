Delhi govt to sell onion at Rs 23.90 per kg, says Kejriwal

The Delhi government will sell onions at Rs 23.90 per kg in the city from tomorrow, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Friday. Kejriwal said onions will be sold at 400 ration shops and through 70 mobile vans in all the assembly constituencies in the national capital. Each person will be entitled to a maximum of five kg and the sale points will operate from 10 am to 5 pm.

The chief minister said in retail, onion is currently being sold at Rs 60-80 per kg. The government will procure one lakh kg of onions from the Centre over the next five days, he said.

"To bring onion prices under control, the Delhi government has decided to procure onions from the Central Buffer Stock Exchange through NAFED and sell it at a retail price of 23.90 rupees per kilogram, starting tomorrow," Kejriwal said. He said the Delhi government would procure onion at Rs 15.60 per kilogram from the central government.

Kejriwal said the government would send a team of two officials to Nasik in Maharashtra, to ensure that the quality of onions supplied to Delhi is saleable and to conduct a pre-dispatch inspection of stocks. Delhi Food and Civil Supplies Minister Imran Khan and Price Stabilisation Fund Committee under the chairmanship of the chief secretary will supervise the implementation of the move.

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari alleged that the Delhi government was trying to make profits by selling onion at Rs 23.90, despite procuring it at Rs 15.60 per kg.

