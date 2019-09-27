International Development News
Hyderabad university students union election results announced

PTI Hyderabad
Updated: 27-09-2019 22:50 IST
Abhishek Kumar has been elected to the post of president in the student union elections at the University of Hyderabad (UoH). M Sree Charan was elected vice-president while Gopi Swamy is the new general secretary, according to a UoH release.

Rathod Pradeep, Priyanka Badrasetty and Sohel Ahamed were elected joint secretary, cultural secretary and sports secretary respectively. The polls were held on September 26 and the results were announced late on Friday.

More than 4200 students took part in the polling held on Thursday, it said.

COUNTRY : India
