Lavrov says Trump-Zelenskiy call blown out of proportion

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said the controversy over a phone call between U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has been blown out of proportion and dismissed a suggestion on Friday that Russia was behind it.

"(U.S. Speaker of the House of Representatives) Nancy Pelosi said today that behind the incident - that is being blown out of proportion - around the telephone conversation between President Trump and President Zelenskiy, that it was Russia behind it all," he told reporters at the United Nations. "It's paranoia."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)