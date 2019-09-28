International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Voting for Afghanistan's presidential election begins

Reuters Kabul
Updated: 28-09-2019 08:18 IST
Voting for Afghanistan's presidential election begins

Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Voting to elect a new president for Afghanistan began on Saturday with over 9 million Afghans registered to vote amid fears of violence and fraud.

Tens of thousands of Afghan forces were deployed across 34 provinces to protect voters and polling stations from Taliban attacks.

The hardline insurgent group has threatened voters to stay away from the election or face dire consequences.

Also Read: Indonesia president denies compromising fight against graft

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Afghanistan
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019