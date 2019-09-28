Voting for Afghanistan's presidential election begins

Voting to elect a new president for Afghanistan began on Saturday with over 9 million Afghans registered to vote amid fears of violence and fraud.

Tens of thousands of Afghan forces were deployed across 34 provinces to protect voters and polling stations from Taliban attacks.

The hardline insurgent group has threatened voters to stay away from the election or face dire consequences.

