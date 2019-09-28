International Development News
Cong declares candidate for by-polls to Puducherry Legislative Assembly

The Congress party on Saturday declared the list of candidates contesting in the upcoming bye-elections to the Legislative Assembly of Puducherry.

ANI Puducherry
Updated: 28-09-2019 15:57 IST
The Congress party on Saturday declared the list of candidates contesting in the upcoming bye-elections to the Legislative Assembly of Puducherry. The political quarter has chosen John Kumar as its candidate for Kamaraj Nagar Constituency while Keshab Rajak will be standing from Ratanbari-SC constituency.

Shamsul Hoque will be contesting from Jania area while Kartik Kurmi will fight the elections from Rangapara constituency. In Sonari and Chitrakot, Sushil Suri and Rajman Benzam will be contesting the by-polls respectively. (ANI)

The Assembly elections in Puducherry will be held on October 21 along with the state elections in Haryana and Maharashtra. The results for Assembly elections will be out on October 24. (ANI)

