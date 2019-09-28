Himachal bypoll: Congress fields party veteran Musafir from Pachhad seat

The Congress on Saturday declared candidates for the by-election to two assembly segments of Himachal Pradesh. The party fielded veteran leader and former minister Gangu Ram Musafir from Pachhad and Vijay Inder Karan for Dharamshala assembly segments, according to a list released by Congress general secretary Mukul Wasnik.

Pachhad and Dharamshala seats fell vacant after sitting BJP MLAs Suresh Kashyap and Kishan Kapoor, respectively, were elected to the Lok Sabha. Musafir, 74, has represented the Pachhad assembly seat seven times. He was elected as an Independent in 1982, subsequently he won on the Congress ticket in 1985, 1990, 1993, 1998, 2003 and 2007.

The ruling BJP is yet to declare its candidates for the bypolls. The last date for filing nomination papers is September 30.

Voting for the two seats will be held on October 21 and the results will be declared on October 24.

