Afghanistan's presidential election turnout is unofficially estimated at a little over 2 million voters, said an election commission official on Sunday, speaking on condition of anonymity.

There were 9.67 million registered voters for the presidential election on Saturday, its fourth since the Taliban regime was defeated in 2001.

