PM Modi hails plogging campaign

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed the efforts of India's perhaps first 'plogger' Ripudaman Belvi who has launched a campaign to pick up litter while jogging. Plogging is a combination of jogging and picking up litter. It started as an organised activity in Sweden around 2016, according to reference available on the internet.

In his 'Mann ki Baat' radio programme, the prime minister also referred to Sister Mariam Thresia who will be declared a saint by Pope Francis on October 13 at the Vatican City. Modi further said the campaign to shun single use plastic is set to be launched on Gandhi Jayanti on October 2 as he lauded Belvi for being part of the unique initiative to protect the environment.

"...while we are celebrating 'Gandhi 150', 130 crore countrymen have pledged to get rid from of the menace of single use plastic. In view of the kind of lead that India has taken towards environmental protection, today the countries of the entire world are looking towards India as a model example," he said in his address. "I am confident that you will all be a part of the campaign for liberation from the menace of single use plastic on October 2," he added.

He said while plogging is in use in foreign countries, in India, Belvi has promoted it to a great extent. While talking to Belvi over phone, the prime minister said the sports ministry too is organising a 'Fit India Plogging Run' on October 2 in which participants from across India will plog for two km.

Referring to Sister Thresia, he said it is a matter of pride for every Indian that, on the coming October 13, Pope Francis will declare her a saint. "Sister Thresia, in her short lifespan of 50 years, worked for the good of humanity becoming a noble example for the entire world. Whatever task Sister Mariam Thresia undertook and accomplished, she did so with utmost dedication and devotion," he said.

She rendered service in the fields of education and social service and has built many schools, hostels and orphanages, he pointed out. "She founded the Congregation of the Sisters of the Holy Family which is still continuing on the path of her life's philosophy and mission. I once again pay heartfelt tributes to Sister Mariam Thresia and congratulate the citizens of India, and especially our Christian brothers and sisters, for this achievement," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)