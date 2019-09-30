International Development News
Trump suggests intel chairman's arrest for 'treason'

Reuters Washington DC
Updated: 30-09-2019 17:59 IST
US President Donald Trump (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday escalated his attacks against the lawmaker leading the impeachment inquiry against him, suggesting that Representative Adam Schiff be arrested for "treason."

"Rep. Adam Schiff illegally made up a FAKE & terrible statement, pretended it to be mine as the most important part of my call to the Ukrainian President, and read it aloud to Congress and the American people. It bore NO relationship to what I said on the call. Arrest for Treason?" Trump wrote in a post on Twitter.

COUNTRY : United States
