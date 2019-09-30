Nashik corporator quits Shiv Sena, joins MNS

A Shiv Sena corporator from Nashik on Monday quit the party and joined the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena in the run-up to the state Assembly polls scheduled for October 21. Dilip Datir, corporator from prabhag number 26, resigned from the Nashik Municipal Corporation and the Sena, and joined the MNS in the presence of its chief Raj Thackeray in Mumbai.

According to sources, Datir was keen on getting a Sena ticket for Nashik West Assembly seat and switched sides to the MNS after he realised his efforts were in vain. He had told supporters after leaving the party that he was doing so because he was being sidelined..

