UK PM's adviser Cummings: Brexit will happen on Oct. 31

Reuters London
Updated: 30-09-2019 18:43 IST
Image Credit: Flickr

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's senior adviser, Dominic Cummings, said on Monday that Brexit would definitely take place on Oct. 31.

"Yep, definitely," Cummings said when asked if Brexit would take place on Oct. 31.

When asked how Britain's EU exit could take place, given that there is a law that orders the prime minister to seek a delay to Brexit if parliament has not approved a deal, Cummings said: "Well, we shall just have to see won't we."

COUNTRY : United Kingdom
