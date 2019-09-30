International Development News
Development News Edition
Maha polls: CPI (M) releases 1st list of candidates

CPI (M) on Monday released the first list of candidates for the ensuing Maharashtra Assembly elections.

ANI Mumbai (Maharashtra)
Updated: 30-09-2019 20:31 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

CPI (M) on Monday released the first list of candidates for the ensuing Maharashtra Assembly elections. The party has fielded Narasayya Adam from Solapur Central, J P Gavit from Kalwan, Dr D L Karad from Nashik West and Vinod Nikole from Dahanu (ST).

Hitting out at the BJP-led governments at the centre and the state, CPI(M) said that their anti-people, pro-corporate, communal and authoritarian policies have destroyed the livelihood of the common people of the state. Maharashtra will go to polls on October 21 and counting of votes takes place on October 24. (ANI)

COUNTRY : India
