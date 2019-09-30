Water pumps to be airlifted by Airforce to drain out water in Patna: Sanjay Jaiswal

By Amit Kumar Bihar BJP has suspended all party programmes in flood-hit state including capital Patna due to heavy downpour here.

Bihar BJP President Sanjay Jaiswal told ANI over phone that several water pumps that are used in Madhya Pradesh Coal Mines to drain out water will be airlifted by Airforce in Patna to clear waterlogging from the state capital. He also appealed all party workers to stop party programmes and asked them to engage in rescue and relief operations.

Jaiswal said that situation of flood district is really devastating and our workers day and night are busy to help flood-affected people and also working to provide food items to needy people. According to the Bihar State Disaster Management Authority, at least 29 people have died in the state due to rain-related incidents.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Patna will receive more rainfall in the coming days which will be accompanied by thunderstorms. (ANI)

Also Read: Fire tender gets stuck in ground near Patna airport runway,

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)