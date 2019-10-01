REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning or on Media Express http://mediaexpress.reuters.com/planning-tools/calendar. TOP STORIES

GLOBAL US-USA-TRUMP-WHISTLEBLOWER-CONGRESS/

U.S. Democrats subpoena Trump lawyer Giuliani in impeachment probe WASHINGTON - U.S. House of Representatives Democrats investigating whether to impeach President Donald Trump on Monday issued a subpoena to his lawyer Rudy Giuliani, seeking documents related to dealings with Ukraine by Oct. 15.

US-HONGKONG-PROTESTS/ Hong Kong braces for 'violent attack' on sensitive Chinese anniversary: police

HONG KONG - Hong Kong authorities are preparing for a day of chaos on the city’s streets on Tuesday, the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China, and metro stations and malls will close ahead of protests that they fear could turn violent. U.S.

US-USA-TRUMP-WHISTLEBLOWER/ Trump rages, McConnell says 'no choice' on Senate trial if House moves to impeach

WASHINGTON - U.S. President Donald Trump raged about the impeachment inquiry he faces in Congress and the Republican leader of the U.S. Senate said on Monday that he would have “no choice” but to allow a trial if the House of Representatives decides to impeach the president. US-TEXAS-CRIME-AMBER-GUYGER/

Jury considers murder charge against ex-Dallas police officer who killed neighbor DALLAS - A jury began deliberations on Monday in the murder trial of an ex-Dallas police officer who shot and killed an unarmed neighbor after mistaking his apartment for her own, and prosecutors closed their case by calling her actions “unreasonable.”

BUSINESS US-USA-TRADE-CHINA-LIMITS/

On U.S. delisting threat, China says 'decoupling' would harm both sides BEIJING - China warned on Monday of instability in international markets from any “decoupling” of China and the United States, after sources said the Trump administration was considering delisting Chinese companies from U.S. stock exchanges.

US-WEWORK-IPO/ WeWork throws in the towel on its ill-fated IPO

WeWork’s parent The We Company on Monday filed to withdraw its initial public offering, a week after the SoftBank-backed office-sharing startup ousted founder Adam Neumann as its chief executive officer. ENTERTAINMENT

US-TELEVISION-COMEDIANS-IN-CARS-JERRY-SE/ Jerry Seinfeld defeats lawsuit claiming he stole 'Comedians in Cars'

NEW YORK - Jerry Seinfeld has defeated a lawsuit claiming he stole the Netflix hit “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee” from a former colleague who said he had pitched the idea for the show a decade before its debut. SPORTS

US-SPORT-CALIFORNIA-EDUCATION/ California to let college athletes be paid in blow to NCAA rules

California cleared the way on Monday for college athletes to profit from brand sponsorships and endorsement deals, as Governor Gavin Newsom signed legislation making it the first U.S. state to give them that potentially lucrative opportunity. RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-SCO-WSM/

Scotland alive and kicking after bonus-point win over Samoa KOBE, Japan - Scotland revived their Rugby World Cup campaign with a 34-0 victory over Samoa on Monday, scoring four tries in a much-improved performance to secure a bonus point that could prove crucial in a tight Pool A.

UPCOMING POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

PERU-POLITICS/PROTEST (TV) Peruvians protest against decision to halt Vizcarra's election proposal

30 Sep 18:00 ET / 22:00 GMT PERU-POLITICS/ (PIX) (TV)

Peru's Vizcarra threatens to close Congress as constitutional crisis looms Peru's centrist President Martin Vizcarra threatened to shutter the opposition-run Congress if it makes controversial new appointments to Constitutional Tribunal (TC) as planned on Monday, as right-wing lawmakers cried "dictator" and vowed to physically resist what they deemed an imminent coup d'etat.

30 Sep 18:00 ET / 22:00 GMT CANADA-ELECTION/POLLS

Canadian poll results ahead of Oct. 21 federal election Canadians will vote in a federal election on Oct. 21. A summary of polls tracking party voting intentions at a national level and published by the media will be updated weekly or as results are published.

1 Oct INDONESIA-POLITICS/RIGHTS

Indonesia police fire tear gas as rallies over new laws turn violent Indonesian police fired tear gas in several areas of Jakarta on Monday as a protest against legal reforms descended into running battles, causing traffic gridlock and chaotic scenes in parts of the central business district.

1 Oct CHINA-ANNIVERSARY/PARADE (PIX) (TV) (GRAPHIC)

China marks the 70th anniversary of its founding on National Day with military parade China marks the 70th anniversary of its founding on National Day, where President Xi Jinping is expected to inspect the troops along Chang'an Avenue in the Chinese capital.

1 Oct RUSSIA-IRAN/ (PIX) (TV)

Putin meets Rouhani at Supreme Eurasian Economic Council session Russian President Vladimir Putin holds talks with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani as leaders meet in Armenia at Supreme Eurasian Economic Council session.

1 Oct CHINA-ANNIVERSARY/HONGKONG (PIX) (TV)

Hong Kong marks China’s National Day amid heightened political tensions Hong Kong marks the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China with a flag raising ceremony and reception amid tight security. Acting Chief Executive Matthew Cheung will deliver a speech.

1 Oct ARMENIA-SUMMIT/ (PIX) (TV)

Putin, Rouhani take part in Supreme Eurasian Economic Council meeting President of Iran Hassan Rouhani and Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong join leaders of Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan for a session of Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Armenian capital Yerevan.

1 Oct USA-TRUMP/WHISTLEBLOWER-HOUSE

Democrats head home to sell impeachment messages to voters After Congress adjourns on Friday, representatives will head home to their districts to sell their impeachment messages and test voter appetite for the inquiry. We aim to tell the tale of two types of Trump districts, those where Democrats flipped the district in 2018 and are embracing the impeachment probe and others where a Democrat who seized a Trump-won district is holding off on backing the inquiry. Story will be set in districts in Michigan, California and others.

1 Oct CHINA-ANNIVERSARY/FAMILY (TV)

Beijing family watches China's national day parade A Beijing family watches the National Day parade in Beijing marking 70 years of Communist Party rule.

1 Oct SPAIN-POLITICS/CATALONIA (PIX) (TV)

Second anniversary of Catalonia's banned independence vote Catalonia marks the second anniversary of the October 1st referendum on independence which Spanish courts deemed illegal. The anniversary comes amid the arrest of seven separatist activists in September and with the verdict of the trial of 12 separatist leaders expected in the first half of October.

1 Oct SPAIN-POLITICS/CATALONIA-CDR (PIX) (TV)

Catalan separatists protest during second anniversary of referendum vote Members of the Committees for the Defence of the Republic (CDR) stage protest in Girona as the Spanish region of Catalonia marks the second anniversary of the October 1st referendum on independence which Spanish courts deemed illegal. The anniversary comes amid the arrest of seven CDRs members and with the verdict of the trial of 12 separatist leaders expected in the first half of October.

1 Oct 00:00 ET / 04:00 GMT FRANCE-EU/

France's Macron delivers speech at Council of Europe French President Emmanuel Macron will give a speech at the Council of Europe in Strasbourg.

1 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT ZIMBABWE-POLITICS/ (PIX) (TV)

Zimbabwe's Mnangagwa to officially open new session of parliament President Emmerson Mnangagwa officially opens a new parliament session and is expected to outline the government's legislative agenda, which could include amending security and media laws to help improve ties with the West. The main opposition party has boycotted Mnangagwa's previous speeches because of a dispute over last year's election, which it says was rigged.

1 Oct 06:30 ET / 10:30 GMT CHINA-ANNIVERSARY/HONGKONG-BLACK BALLOONS (PIX) (TV)

Hong Kong protesters set off black balloons on Chinese national day Pro-democracy protesters release black balloons at Hong Kong Avenue of Stars as they kick off a day of rallies on Chinese National day.

1 Oct CHINA-ANNIVERSARY/CELEBRATIONS (PIX) (TV)

China marks the 70th anniversary of its founding on National Day with performance and fireworks China marks the 70th anniversary of its founding on National Day with performance of singing, dancing and firework displays which will take place in the evening following a military parade.

1 Oct CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

SOUTHKOREA-ANNIVERSARY/MILITARY (PIX) (TV) South Korea marks the 71st anniversary of Armed Forces Day South Korea marks the 71st anniversary of Armed Forces Day. President Moon Jae-in is expected to deliver a speech at a military parade.

1 Oct 21:00 ET / 01:00 GMT CHINA-ANNIVERSARY/MILITARY (GRAPHIC)

China shows off new military equipment at parade for 70th anniversary of People's Republic China's military shows off new equipment at a parade in central Beijing to mark 70 years since the founding of Communist China, likely to include new missiles and drones.

1 Oct CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

TURKEY-SECURITY/REFORM Turkish Justice Ministry presents judiciary reform strategy package to parliament

1 Oct USA-COURT/JUSTICES

Possibility of Supreme Court vacancy casts shadow as election approaches The Supreme Court will be deciding major cases in its new term, but throughout that period, the question of whether President Donald Trump will have a chance to make a third appointment to the court before the 2020 election – spurred by 86-year-old liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s recent health scares – lingers in the background.

1 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

TESLA-DELIVERIES/ (PIX) Tesla reports third quarter production and deliveries

Tesla is expected to report vehicle sales and deliveries for the third quarter during the first week in October. Elon Musk has told staff the company has a shot at producing 100,000 vehicles. Report timing is estimated to be Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday. 1 Oct

MEXICO-ECONOMY/POLL Mexico central bank issues monthly poll of private economists

Mexico's central bank will issue its monthly poll of private sector economists forecasts on key indicators like inflation, GDP and the peso exchange rate. 1 Oct

ETHIOPIA-DAM/ (PIX) (TV) Ethiopia dam official blames delays on troubled parastatal METEC

Construction on Ethiopia's Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam has been delayed because engineers have had to replace shoddy work done by an Ethiopian parastatal that was pulled off the job last year, a top official at the project said. Belachew Kassa could not say exactly how much METEC was to blame for delays that have put the controversial dam five years behind schedule. 1 Oct

ITALY-BRIDGE/ Works to rebuild collapsed Genoa bridge start

Ceremony with PM Conte to mark the start of works to rebuild the collapsed Genoa bridge 1 Oct

AUSTRALIA-ECONOMY/RATES Australia-RBA cash rate

Financial markets are predicting a 75% of a rate cut in October, the third easing this year which will take the cash rate to a record low of 0.75%. 1 Oct 00:30 ET / 04:30 GMT

CONGO-MINING/ (PIX) Congo mine deploys digital weapons in fight against conflict minerals

An official in Congo puts a barcoded tag on a sack of ore rich in tantalum. With a handheld device, he scans the barcode, uploading data with the weight of the bag, when it was tagged, and by whom - the latest initiative to improve systems showing valuable minerals come from mines that don't use child labour or fund warlords. 1 Oct 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

USA-FED/EVANS Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Evans participates in GIC Frankfurt summit

Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans speaks on "Monetary Policy Issues in a U.S. Context" before the Global Interdependence Center "Central Banking Series: Frankfurt," in Frankfurt, Germany. 1 Oct 04:15 ET / 08:15 GMT

TRADE-WTO/ WTO to update forecast for growth of world trade

Geneva-based trade body to give an update of its forecast for growth of world trade, having previously seen global trade tensions and Brexit as downside risks. 1 Oct 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

EU-TRADE/ (TV) EU ministers meet to discuss trade issues

EU ministers meet to discuss trade issues over an "informal lunch", topics likely to include EU-U.S. trade relations and the World Trade Organization. 1 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-FED/CLARIDA Fed's Clarida makes brief introductory remarks at Washington event

Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida makes brief introductory remarks at the Conference on Nontraditional Data, Machine Learning, and Natural Language Processing in Macroeconomics. 1 Oct 08:50 ET / 12:50 GMT

USA-FED/BULLARD St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President Bullard gives welcome remarks at banking conference

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard gives welcome remarks before the Seventh Annual Community Banking in the 21st Century Research and Policy Conference hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, in St. Louis, Mo. 1 Oct 09:15 ET / 13:15 GMT

EXXON MOBIL-OUTLOOK/ Exxon regulatory filing offers preview of key factors affecting 3Q earnings

Exxon Mobil releases a view of how its business units performed in the quarter ended September 30 compared to the prior period, offering a peek at average oil and gas pricing, chemical margins and refining disruptions that affect earnings. 1 Oct 09:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

USA-FED/BOWMAN Federal Reserve Board Governor Bowman speaks at banking conference

Federal Reserve Board Governor Michelle Bowman speaks on "Research Into Community Banking" before the Seventh Annual Community Banking in the 21st Century Research and Policy Conference hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, in St. Louis, Mo. 1 Oct 09:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT EGYPT-ANTIQUITIES/ (PIX) (TV)

Egypt receives trafficked coffin repatriated by New York's Met Egypt receives a 2,100-year-old coffin gilded coffin that had been fraudulently sold to New York's Metropolitan Museum two years ago.

1 Oct BRITAIN-ROYALS/MALAWI (PIX) (TV)

Prince Harry visits Mauwa Health Centre in Malawi Prince Harry to visit a health centre, pharmacy and youth reproductive health outreach programme in Malawi. He will then depart for South Africa to rejoin Meghan and Archie.

1 Oct 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT FASHION-PARIS/CHANEL (PIX)

Chanel show in Paris ready-to-wear fashion week Chanel presents its latest ready-to-wear collection for Spring/Summer 2020 at Paris Fashion Week.

1 Oct 06:30 ET / 10:30 GMT SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ITALY-POLLUTION/PLASTIC (PIX) (TV) Rome metro offers trash-for-tickets scheme to tackle plastic pollution

Rome's metro is offering travellers a way to exchange their waste plastic bottles for tickets, with each bottle giving a 5 cent discount. The city hopes it will help address Rome's rubbish problem but with trash piling up on streets environmental agencies say the capital has a long way to go before it catches up with other cities with recycling initiatives. 1 Oct

HEALTH-CANCER/ESMO European Society for Medical Oncology annual conference

The European Society for Medical Oncology, ESMO, holds it annual conference at which companies from around the world present some of their most important data on new cancer treatments. 1 Oct

RELIGION POPE-VIGIL/ (PIX) (TV)

Pope Francis holds a prayer vigil in St. Peter’s Basilica to launch Missionary Month Pope Francis holds a prayer vigil in St. Peter’s Basilica to launch the “Extraordinary Missionary Month”

1 Oct 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)