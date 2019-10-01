Winston Peters travelling to Australia and Papua New Guinea

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters is travelling to Australia and Papua New Guinea this week.

The Minister will be Sydney to attend the regular six-monthly Foreign Ministers Consultations with his counterpart Marise Payne.

"This scheduled meeting is an important part of our calendars and is useful for maintaining the Trans-Tasman friendship. Our discussions will span a wide range of international events, and well as the bilateral relationship," said Mr. Peters.

The Minister will also be visiting Port Moresby for discussions with Prime Minister Marape and Deputy Prime Minister Davis Steven.

"Refreshing links and building rapport with PNG is part of New Zealand's ongoing Pacific Reset policy. We are also likely to discuss a range of regional issues and the PNG electrification project which we are working on," said Mr. Peters.

The Minister leaves this evening and will return to New Zealand on 5 October.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)