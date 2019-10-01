City-wide exercise to identify potholes from Oct 5: Kejriwal

A city-wide exercise to identify potholes on roads will be conducted on October 5, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday. Addressing a press conference here, Kejriwal said that the Public Works Department (PWD) maintains around 1,260-kilometre roads.

Kejriwal said 50 MLAs will travel with PWD engineers to identify potholes and also check whether a particular road needs repair. "An MLA will team up with a PWD engineer and travel 50 kilometres to check potholes on Saturday.

"If the team finds potholes, roads will be repaired," Kejriwal told reporters. The chief minister said the roads will be fixed after they are identified.

