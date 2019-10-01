Let us resolve to strengthen legacy of Mahatma Gandhi: President

The President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind in his message on the eve of Gandhi Jayanti has said:-

"150th Gandhi Jayanti is a special occasion for all of us to rededicate ourselves to the values of truth, non-violence, harmony, morality, and simplicity. Satya, Ahimsa and Sarvodaya formed the bedrock of Mahatama Gandhi's numerous messages to humanity.

Gandhiji is a global icon revered across continents. United Nations has marked Gandhi Jayanti as 'The International Day of Non-Violence'. Gandhian values and many of his methods remain relevant not only for India but for the entire world.

Gandhiji's vision and action encompassed almost every facet of individual and collective life. He showed us the path to communal unity, removal of untouchability, upliftment of women, education, sanitation, preserving the environment and water.

By taking up the 'Swachh Bharat Mission' as a movement, the people of India have paid homage to the Father of the Nation. Our nation's emphasis on inclusive growth, transparency, and honesty in public life, health-care support to the poor, support to the farmers and effective utilization of water resources is in keeping with the thoughts of Gandhi Ji.

Let us resolve to strengthen the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi".

(With Inputs from PIB)