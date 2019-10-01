Sikkim CM's nomination paper found valid

The nomination paper of Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang aka Golay was found valid after scrutiny on Tuesday, an election official said here. The chief minister who is not a member of the Sikkim Assembly at present submitted his papers as the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha candidate from Poklok Kamrang seat in South Sikkim on Monday, the last day to file nomination.

On the previous day, the Election Commission reduced his disqualification period by almost five years. His disqualification period of six years, during which he was barred from contesting polls, began on August 10, 2018 -- the day he completed a year's jail term in a corruption case. It was to end on August 10, 2024.

The BJP, which drew a blank in the Sikkim Assembly elections earlier this year, had on Saturday announced that it has tied up with the ruling SKM in the state for the October 21 by-polls to three Assembly seats. By-polls to the three seats - Poklok Kamrang, Martam Rumtek and Gangtok - will be held on October 21.

The nomination papers of all the candidates, except one of Poklok Kamrang, were found valid, the official said. The final list of all candidates will be declared at the end of the deadline for withdrawal of nomination on October 2, while the polling will be held on October 21. The results will be out three days later.

The by-polls were necessitated as former chief minister Pawan Kumar Chamling (SDF), legislators D T Lepcha (earlier with SDF and now in BJP) and Kunga Nima Lepcha (SKM) had vacated Poklok Kamrang, Martam Rumtek and Gangtok seats respectively after winning from two seats each in the April 11 election..

